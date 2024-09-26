4 Bold Predictions for Packers in Week 4 vs Vikings
3. Aaron Jones Runs Wild
It’s going to be a strange sight for Packers fans to watch Aaron Jones donning the purple and gold of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. For years, Jones was a beloved figure in Green Bay—a former fifth-round pick who defied the odds and turned himself into a star. Fans adored watching his rise from an under-the-radar prospect to one of the NFL's most dynamic runners.
Now, that same fan base will have to watch him tear up the field—for a division rival.
Jones has hit the ground running in Minnesota, racking up 228 yards on 42 carries (an impressive 5.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown in the early part of the season. He’s also contributed 12 receptions for 93 yards and a receiving touchdown. His ability to hurt defenses both on the ground and through the air remains a nightmare for any opposing team, and the Packers are next in his crosshairs.
Sunday’s game at Lambeau will be especially personal for Jones, who has extra motivation after being cut by Green Bay this offseason. The Packers, feeling they couldn’t justify his salary, made the tough decision to move on. That decision seems even tougher now as Jones has proven he’s still got plenty left in the tank, and you can bet he’ll be fired up to show his former team exactly what they’re missing.
Green Bay’s run defense, which has already been gashed by Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley this season, ranks ninth-worst in rushing yards per attempt allowed. Jones will be licking his chops, ready to continue his early-season success. Don’t be surprised if he goes off, reminding Packers fans of what they lost.