4 Bold Predictions for Packers in Week 4 vs Vikings
2. Jordan Love Throws for 250+ Yards
When the Packers take the field on Sunday, Jordan Love will remind everyone why the Packers made him tied for the highest-paid player in NFL history with that massive contract extension. He’s missed the last two games after a scary MCL injury at the end of Green Bay's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but now, Love is set to return—and he's primed to make a statement.
Green Bay bought him an extra week to recover by holding him out against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. That cautious decision will pay dividends in Week 4, as Love will show that his injury is behind him. While Malik Willis did an admirable job filling in, the Packers’ offense has always belonged to Love, and it’s his time to shine against a vulnerable Vikings defense.
The Vikings, ranked 26th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, have struggled in coverage through their first three games. Despite defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ best efforts to disguise coverages and throw confusing looks at opposing quarterbacks, Love should have no trouble picking apart a secondary that has outperformed expectations so far this season. He’ll benefit from having a full complement of receivers like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed, all ready to exploit the Vikings' defensive backfield.
Love will spread the ball around and put up big numbers, throwing for over 250 yards and reminding Packers fans why he’s the present and future of this franchise. It’s a perfect opportunity for Love to assert himself and take charge of the offense, as Green Bay eyes a crucial division win over their NFC North rivals.