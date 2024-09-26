4 Bold Predictions for Packers in Week 4 vs Vikings
The Green Bay Packers host their NFC North rival, the Minnesota Vikings, this Sunday at the storied Lambeau Field. It’s an early-season clash that has both fan bases buzzing, as the top spot in the division is up for grabs.
These two teams split their games last year, and with the stakes high, anything could happen. Lucky for you, we're dusting off the crystal ball to make four bold predictions for the Packers' Week 4 showdown against the Vikings.
1. Packers Intercept Two Passes
After only notching seven interceptions last season, tying the franchise record for fewest picks, the Packers have already matched that total through three games this year, thanks in large part to Xavier McKinney’s ball-hawking brilliance. McKinney has racked up three interceptions so far, and Green Bay’s secondary is thriving under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
That momentum will carry into Week 4 against the Vikings, where the Packers' defense will feast on Sam Darnold’s inevitable mistakes.
Sure, Darnold has played above expectations through the first three weeks, leading the NFL in touchdown passes with eight. But his two interceptions and career pick rate of 3.1 percent are red flags. Darnold has always had a knack for throwing the ball to the wrong team, and Green Bay’s opportunistic defense will capitalize on that.
In a classic Cinderella moment, the clock will strike midnight for Darnold, turning his early-season hot streak into a pumpkin (or two) of interceptions. The Packers’ secondary will remind everyone why the real Sam Darnold is never too far from a turnover-prone performance.