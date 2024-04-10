3 Ways Brazil Game Will Affect Packers' Start to 2024 Season
Three ways playing in Brazil to begin the 2024 season will impact the Green Bay Packers' start to the year.
Pro: Added Rest and Likely Home Game for Week 2
On the flip side of Friday being an unusual day for a regular-season game, the Packers will likely benefit in Week 2 as a result.
The most obvious positive effect is short weeks usually come with guaranteed extra rest for the following contest. Assuming that's on the following Sunday in Week 2, Green Bay would have eight days of rest before suiting up on Sept. 15. That allows the team to get back on a "normal" routine and recover from international travel.
Also, since the NFL likes to take care of teams after international matchups, the Packers are almost a lock to play at Lambeau Field after the meeting in Brazil. Just look at 2022, when Green Bay and New York both got home contests following their battle in London.
So, the Packers should be well rested following a tough opponent, which sets them up to come out strong in their home opener. Green Bay valued its matchups in the Frozen Tundra last season, posting a 5-3 record, so starting on the right foot here should be very valuable to Matt LaFleur's squad again in 2024.
In other Packers news: