3 Under-the-Radar Packers Who Could Make Final Roster
The Green Bay Packers are down to the nitty-gritty. With just one preseason game remaining, they have less than a week to make some tough decisions about who will make the final roster and who will be handed a pink slip.
The task hasn’t been made any easier by a mix of disappointing performances and surprisingly strong showings over the past couple of weeks. General manager Brian Gutekunst, along with the front office and coaching staff, certainly has their work cut out for them.
As they zero in on the final cuts, here are three under-the-radar players who could find themselves on the 53-man roster.
Kadeem Telfort
One of the Packers' toughest decisions will come on the offensive line. They’re loaded with players who can hold down the edges but are a bit thin on the interior.
With Rasheed Walker locking down the left tackle spot and Zach Tom solidifying his role at right tackle, there isn’t a starting job up for grabs. But depth is critical in a position group that can be as unforgiving as the offensive line.
Travis Glover, a sixth-round pick, is in the mix to become the team’s swing tackle. Typically, general managers prefer to keep their draft picks, which could give Glover an edge on cutdown day.
But don’t count out Kadeem Telfort just yet. He’s been quietly battling alongside Glover and veteran Andre Dillard for that swing tackle spot. What gives Telfort an edge is his versatility—he’s comfortable playing both left and right tackle, whereas Glover is more of a right-side specialist. With another strong showing in the final preseason game, Telfort could solidify his place on the roster.
Corey Ballentine
The Packers made a surprising choice not to address the cornerback position early in the 2024 NFL Draft, opting instead to use only a seventh-round pick on Kalen King.
While King has shown promise in his rookie campaign, Corey Ballentine has refused to fade into the background. He’s consistently made his case at practice, proving he belongs on the team. Suddenly, the Packers find themselves with a good problem—having one too many capable corners. But Ballentine’s solid play could force their hand, potentially earning him a spot on the final 53.
Kristian Welch
For Kristian Welch, it might come down to a numbers game at linebacker. Quay Walker is the clear starter, with veterans Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie surprisingly solidifying themselves as key contributors. Rookies Ty’ron Hopper and Edgerrin Cooper round out the depth chart.
That’s five linebackers already, which might seem like plenty. But Welch has a chance to sneak onto the roster, thanks to his contributions on special teams. It also helps that both Hopper and Cooper have dealt with injuries throughout training camp and the preseason. Don’t be shocked if Welch’s name appears on the final 53.
