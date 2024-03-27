3 Trades the Packers Should Make Before the NFL Draft
What types of trades do we want to see the Packers make before the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Swing for Saints CB Marshon Lattimore
Every situation is going to be different, but the recent deal sending star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans might cause other teams around the league -- like the Packers -- to be a little more aggressive in working the phone lines for some help at the cornerback position.
This is not a great cornerback draft at the top. Although there's plenty to like about Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell, this year's draft doesn't seem to feature a "Sauce Gardner". There could be some over-drafting at the cornerback position in the first round, and who knows who will even be around when the Packers are on the clock with the 25th overall pick?
There were some rumors from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler at the NFL Combine that some teams believe the Saints would be open to dealing star cornerback Marshon Lattimore. If that's the case, the Saints might not get much more than a 3rd or 4th-round pick at this point. If L'Jarius Sneed was going for a 2025 third-round pick and a 7th-round pick swap, then Lattimore -- who has only played 17 games the last two seasons -- isn't going to net them a whole heck of a lot.
Especially with a lot of money left on his deal.
The Saints may be better off hanging onto Lattimore, but they would also benefit by adding a 3rd or 4th-round pick and getting his contract off the books. Since the Packers have 11 selections in this draft, spending one or two on Lattimore wouldn't be the worst decision general manager Brian Gutekunst could make.
