3 Trades the Packers Should Make Before the NFL Draft
What types of trades do we want to see the Packers make before the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Take a Shot on Trey Lance or Zach Wilson
This one might be a little bit of a hot take, but hear me out.
I don't hate the idea of the Green Bay Packers adding a former top 3 pick in the NFL Draft at QB for the right price.
Now, what message would it send to throw a late-round pick at someone like Trey Lance or Zach Wilson? You would hope no one would take it too seriously. But with the way the Packers have developed Jordan Love, it might not be a terrible idea for Lance/Wilson to have their agents see if they can find out what's in the water there in Green Bay.
Whatever it is turns starting QBs into gold.
Taking a risk on young talent at the QB position like this is never a bad idea, especially when you can possibly flip them for a better pick down the line. The Packers should get one of these two guys in their offseason program, see what happens in the preseason, and find out if they can turn a future 6th or 7th-round pick into a higher pick via trade either after the preseason or at the midseason trade deadline.
What risk is there in this? It's a low-risk, high-reward proposition at the game's most important position.