3 Standouts from Green Bay Packers Minicamp
2. Brenton Cox, Defensive End
Brenton Cox surprisingly made the Packers' roster as an undrafted free agent last season, despite a roller-coaster collegiate career that included off-the-field incidents. However, he found himself buried on the depth chart, playing only four defensive snaps in four appearances during 2023. With the Packers' shift to a 4-3 alignment, Cox is determined to improve that number next season.
The Packers boast several talented players ahead of him on the depth chart, including Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, and Kingsley Enagbare. The silver lining for Cox is that there might be room on the 53-man roster for a fifth defensive end. With his primary competition coming from Keshawn Banks and Arron Mosby, he has already started to distance himself from the competition during minicamp.
Impressing once again, Cox’s physicality stood out with several bull rushes where he drove offensive linemen back toward the quarterback. His performance hasn’t gone unnoticed, and he’s beginning to separate himself from the pack. Cox knows better than anyone that nothing is given and everything is earned, especially in the NFL.
He still has a lot of work ahead if he wants to secure a spot on the Packers' roster for the second straight year. Fortunately, he's better positioned heading into training camp than he was last season or even a couple of weeks ago. Cox is oozing with potential, thanks to his elite athleticism. Now, he needs to start putting it all together on the football field.