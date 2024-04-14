3 Small-School Prospects the Packers Should Draft
The Green Bay Packers can target these outside-the-box prospects at the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Amegadjie is the highest-ranked FCS prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is 57th on the PFF big board and he is the only one on this list who is guaranteed to be selected in the draft. So, if the Packers want to address their needs in the offensive line with the Yale standout, they would need to target him with one of their four Day 2 draft picks.
Despite having an injury-shortened season in 2023, Amegadjie showed what he is capable of in four games. Receiving a run block grade of 87.9 and a pass block grade of 79.9, he dominated the competition he faced, albeit at a lower level.
Even though one might be skeptical about how his FCS performance would translate to the NFL, it's important to note that he has the physical tools and measurables that are ideal for an NFL tackle. At 6-foot-5 and 323 pounds, he looks the part of an NFL offensive lineman. Plus, in 24 games at Yale, he only allowed one sack and five hits in total.
The Packers aren't going to draft Amegadjie and trust him to start immediately. But, considering how much depth they lost in OL with the departures of David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman, he would be a worthy add. Plus, it's not like Rasheed Walker is irreplaceable at left tackle.
There may still be plenty of time left for the new NFL season, but you don't have to wait that long to get in on the action. You can head over to FanDuel Sportsbook now, sign up, and claim your $150 in bonus bets after your first wager.