3 Small-School Prospects the Packers Should Draft
The Green Bay Packers can target these outside-the-box prospects at the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
Dawson Marchant, DB, NW Oklahoma State
The more immediate need for the Packers, however, is in the defensive backfield. Cornerback rotation may seem solid on paper, but there are question marks about availability and injuries. The Packers added Xavier McKinney to their safety rotation but they certainly need more depth behind him.
Therefore, a flyer on a versatile defender who can play either position well makes plenty of sense. Dawson Marchant of Northwestern Oklahoma State fits that bill. Emory Hunt is impressed by his athleticism and ball skills.
"One of the top 2024 CFL Draft prospects is also one of the more versatile ones in the draft class. Marchant (6-foot, 194 pounds) can play either corner or safety, and has the type of athleticism and ball skills you look for on the backend. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up come draft time --- both drafts."
Marchant is entering both the CFL Draft and NFL Draft. He is one of the top prospects in the former, so he could very well end up in Canada to start his professional career. But, he is certainly worth a shot as an undrafted free agent or a Round 7 selection for the Packers.