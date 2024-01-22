3 Reasons the Packers Will Win the Super Bowl in 2025
The 2024 Green Bay Packers have some exciting reasons why they can win the Super Bowl LIX
3. Matt LaFleur
Head coach Matt LaFleur is one of the best coaches in the league. LaFleur was hired by Green Bay on Jan. 8, 2019 and has been very successful since arriving in Titletown. The 44-year-old has 47 wins in his first four seasons as a head coach, only trailing George Seifert (52) in NFL History.
Since 2019, Green Bay is 47-19 (.712), which is the third-best regular season record in the NFL and best mark in the NFC. Additionally, from 2019-2021 they notched two NFC Championship Game appearances.
To add more fuel to the fire, LaFleur is the only head coach in history to not lose back-to-back games in their first 49 games.
The Michigan native is such a smart offensive coach and knows how to draw up effective concepts that create favorable matchups. From 2019, Green Bay's offense ranked at least 11th in total offense and tenth in scoring offense in three different seasons.
With another season under his belt, LaFleur is still learning from his flaws but can be a valuable asset on the sideline.
