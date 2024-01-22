3 Reasons the Packers Will Win the Super Bowl in 2025
The 2024 Green Bay Packers have some exciting reasons why they can win the Super Bowl LIX
2. Young Playmakers
The Packers have a nice collection of young pass-catchers. Every receiver or tight end that will have a serious impact in 2024 isn't over the age of 24 years old. Three receivers logged at least 500 receiving yards in 2023. Receiver Jayden Reed made his presence felt in his rookie campaign. Reed is such a smooth weapon who owns the skillset to make plays in a variety of different ways.
The Michigan State product has good body control and showed quickness on end-arounds and jet sweeps. Reed led the team in receptions (64) and receiving yards (793) while being tied for first in receiving touchdowns (8). Receiver Romeo Doubs joins Reed on the outside. Doubs stretches the field vertically and has a great rapport with Love in the red zone.
The Nevada product reeled in 59 passes for 674 yards and eight receiving touchdowns this past season. His solid play carried over to the playoffs, where he recorded at least four catches and 80-plus receiving yards in two games.
Receiver Dontayvion Wicks was another weapon that emerged this year. Wicks quickly picks up speed and has the hops to win some contested catches. He snagged 39 balls for 581 yards and four scores this season. Receiver Christian Watson is someone people may have forgotten about.
Watson was hampered by hamstring injuries in 2023 but has all-world talent. The North Dakota State product (6'4) is lengthy and owns the burst to blow past most defenders in the league. Through two years, Watson recorded 69 receptions for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns. During his rookie season in 2022, the 24-year-old had a four-week span where he reeled in seven touchdowns.
Green Bay will trot out an abundance of playmakers that will only get better with more time in the NFL.