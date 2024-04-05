3 RBs the Packers Should Pair With Josh Jacobs in the Draft
The Green Bay Packers need to add a young running back into the mix to pair with their newest addition.
By Cem Yolbulan
Blake Corum, Michigan
Blake Corum might be the best-known running back in this year's draft class. He led the Wolverines to the CFP national championship with his heroic 2023 campaign. He won the national championship MVP award with a 21 carry, 134 yards, and two-touchdown performance. He ranked in the top ten of Heisman Trophy voting for two years in a row, making him one of the most accomplished running back prospects in the draft.
The Marshall, Virginia native is more of a high-floor, low-ceiling prospect. He will turn 24 during his rookie season in the NFL. He also has a ton of mileage on his legs, potentially limiting the number of years he could be an effective running back in the league.
On the other hand, he is ready to contribute immediately. He is coming off a season where he posted 1,245 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns, and it wasn't even his best season. In 2022, he averaged 5.9 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns in 12 games.
Corum is a tough runner who makes sharp cuts in tight areas. He is not the speediest guy out there but he consistently makes defenders miss with his intelligence, quick feet, and balance.
The new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will probably want to bring the fellow Wolverine to Los Angeles but if Corum is available in the fourth round for the Packers, he would certainly be a worthy pick.
