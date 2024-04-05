3 RBs the Packers Should Pair With Josh Jacobs in the Draft
The Green Bay Packers need to add a young running back into the mix to pair with their newest addition.
By Cem Yolbulan
Trey Benson, Florida State
Unlike Braelon Allen, Trey Benson projects to be a shifty, explosive running back at the next level. His burst and speed are notable, especially when he can get downhill. Rather than outpowering his defenders, he outpaces them consistently, making him potentially more suitable for an RB1 role in the NFL.
Benson started his collegiate career in Oregon before transferring to Florida State before the 2022 season. He missed significant time due to a torn ACL, redshirting his freshman year, and then barely playing in his second season.
At Florida State, he wasn't a starter initially, but eventually took over as the lead back and delivered an impressive performance in his final year, finishing with 906 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games. He added 20 catches, 227 receiving yards, and one score in the passing game as well, giving the Packers another dimension, something they have lacked in Matt LaFleur's tenure.
Trey Benson was a PFF favorite, receiving rushing grades of 91.4 and 87.2 in his last two seasons. Averaging over 5.8 yards per carry over the past two seasons, Benson forces a lot of defenders to miss. Across his last 310 carries, Benson forced 124 missed tackles.
His injury history and limited workload during his college career can be concerns, but there aren't too many better rushers in his class than Benson.