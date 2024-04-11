3 QBs the Packers Can Draft to Compete With Sean Clifford
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst made his desire to draft a quarterback known. Here are three candidates to be selected by Green Bay at the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Phil Jurkovec, Pittsburgh
This would likely be a seventh-round pick or an undrafted free-agent signing for the Packers. Phil Jurkovec played for the new Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley in Boston College for three seasons, before transferring to Pittsburgh for his fifth year of college eligibility.
In 29 starts for his career, Jurkovec is an underwhelming 13-16. His 1-4 record with the Panthers caused him to lose his starting role there, forcing him to switch to tight end.
Those numbers don't look too promising for Jurkovec's NFL career. Add in the fact that he is already 24 years old and it may be hard to get excited about the Packers drafting him.
However, it's important to note that he was actually considered an intriguing QB prospect during his Boston College days under Hafley. He is an athletic, dual-threat quarterback who rarely throws interceptions. In 2021, he averaged 6.4 yards per rushing attempt and added 5 touchdowns in six games. On PFF, he received an 80.6 offensive grade that season, helping him become visible on some draft boards.
The seasons that followed didn't work out the way Jurkovec was hoping for. Green Bay could take a chance on him and bring him to camp to see how he does there but it's hard to see him take over Sean Clifford's role any time soon.
