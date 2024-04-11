3 QBs the Packers Can Draft to Compete With Sean Clifford
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst made his desire to draft a quarterback known. Here are three candidates to be selected by Green Bay at the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Joe Milton, Tennessee
If Jordan Travis' arm strength and passing ability are question marks for the Packers, they can go with one of the most prodigious arms we have seen in the draft in recent years. Tennessee's Joe Milton ishasthe prototypical quarterback frame at 6'5" and 235 lbs, but his calling card is his catapult of an arm.
Milton received plenty of national attention when he was seen throwing 70-yard deep balls during the Scouting Combine and the Senior Bowl. The Packers got a chance to see him at the Senior Bowl and had a meeting with him there.
Unlike Travis, where Milton struggles the most is his decision-making and pocket management. He improved on those fronts throughout his six-year college career but he never looks like he has the optimal footwork and feel for the game.
Plus, despite being 24 years old, Milton's snaps as a starter are limited. He barely played in his first three seasons at Michigan. He only became a full-time starter last season, when he finished with an 8-4 record, throwing for 2,769 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 12 games. He added another 292 yards on the ground and recorded 6 touchdowns.
Milton is more of a high-risk, high-reward type of prospect. He clearly has the talent and the upside, but his floor might be lower than some of his QB brethren. If he can combine his arm talent with improved decision-making and footwork, he could be a very intriguing option for the Packers. Since he is going to compete for the backup QB role, it might be wise to draft him with a fifth-round pick or so and bring him into camp.