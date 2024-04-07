3 Prospects the Packers Should Trade Up for in NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers should consider moving up in the draft if it means they can land one of these prospects.
By Cem Yolbulan
Dallas Turner, OLB
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has shown that he is not shy about pulling off a big move on draft day. Trading up in the draft is the only reason Jordan Love is a Green Bay Packer right now.
So, think about that before saying that there is no way Green Bay can land Dallas Turner.
Alabama standout is seen as a future defensive star in the NFL. He is considered one of the best edge defenders in his class while also being one of the youngest players in the draft. Having just turned 21, the sky is the limit for Turner.
In three seasons in Alabama, Turner recorded 22.5 sacks and 32.5 tackles for loss. He put on an absolute show at the NFL Scouting Combine, pushing his already high draft stock to the next level.
In terms of raw talent and upside, nobody in the draft has the edge over Turner. He is a prototypical defender in modern, fluid NFL defenses even though he needs improvement and refinement in certain areas. Considering that he plays a very valuable position, there will be too many teams selecting ahead of the Packers that will take a flyer on Turner.
Therefore, Green Bay would have to be fine with parting ways with multiple picks to get into the top 15 of the draft. It is a risky move but Gutekunst has done crazier things.
