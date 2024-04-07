3 Prospects the Packers Should Trade Up for in NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers should consider moving up in the draft if it means they can land one of these prospects.
By Cem Yolbulan
Quinyon Mitchell, CB
If the Packers wanted to address their defensive needs first, their cornerback depth is likely the first position that requires strengthening.
Jaire Alexander, Keisean Nixon, and Eric Stokes make a solid group when they are healthy but there are just too many question marks surrounding them. Green Bay would need to add another high-level option to that group for Packers fans to feel good about it heading into the season.
Plus, there are long-term concerns about the future of that trio. The Packers have a fifth-year option decision coming up on Stokes and Jaire Alexander has been consistently mentioned as a potential departure candidate.
Getting one of the best cornerback prospects in the country would go a long way in answering these questions.
Quinyon Mitchell certainly fits that bill. The Toledo standout has some of the best advanced coverage metrics ever recorded for two-year sample size, according to PFF.
In 2022, Mitchell gave up a QB rating of 32.4 when targeted, forcing 16 pass breakups and five interceptions.
He continued that level of play as a senior in 2023 as he played 781 snaps and only allowed a 49.0 QB rating when targeted. His speed, burst, and tenacity make him a very intriguing cornerback prospect.
If Mitchell is still on the board when the Packers' turn is approaching, it might make sense for Brian Gutekunst to make sure they land him by moving up a few spots.