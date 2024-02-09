3 Potential Future Packers to Watch in Super Bowl 58
3. Donovan Smith
Who knows what's going to happen with David Bakhtiari at this point, but it's clear that the Packers need to start thinking about what a future without him will look like.
To me, that future involves drafting a tackle. But a rookie left tackle for a team that holds the No. 25 overall pick may not be able to step in as an immediate starter. There needs to be a stopgap veteran option to bridge the gap after Bakhtiari and before a rookie is ready.
Enter Donovan Smith.
It's been a couple years since Smith really looked elite, but he's still an incredibly capable veteran with 136 NFL starts under his belt at 30 years old. He has his struggles as a run blocker, but he's more than capable in pass protection, and he's done it at the highest level.
Smith won his first Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, and now he's back looking for his second. Clearly he's good enough to anchor a championship-level offensive line.
That's exactly what the Packers need.
