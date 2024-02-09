3 Potential Future Packers to Watch in Super Bowl 58
2. Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB, Kansas City Chiefs
With Aaron Jones on the last year of his deal and A.J. Dillon set to hit free agency, the Packers can't ignore the running back position this offseason.
They're in an interesting spot though, not needing a lead back right away, but also potentially needing someone who can contribute right away (something a late-round rookie might not be able to do).
That mix of early production and potential long-term upside if things work out between the two sides is something Clyde Edwards-Helaire can offer.
CEH's reputation is worse than he deserves because of the expectations that were put on him for being a first-round pick. He's been a fine rotational piece for the Chiefs, and he's especially valuable as a receiver. His 8.5 yards per target this season are the third-best for anyone on the Chiefs, even sitting ahead of Travis Kelce (8.1).
This wouldn't be a signing that grabs big headlines, but CEH is the kind of sneaky add that can really pay dividends down the line. You need to be especially mindful of running back depth as a contender, because the nature of playing 19 or 20 games in a season makes it especially tough to keep a backfield healthy for the entire year.
Having a depth piece who can contribute as a rusher or a receiver in an every-down type role is hard to find, and few options will combine that with being relatively young (25 years old when next season starts) and getting a relatively inexpensive contract like Edwards-Helaire should.