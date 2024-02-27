3 Potential Busts the Packers Must Avoid With No. 25 Pick
The Green Bay Packers must avoid the temptation to reach at pick no. 25 overall...
3. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
Even after taking Lukas Van Ness last year, it wouldn't be a shocker to see the Green Bay Packers dip into the EDGE position once again this offseason. It's just kind of "on brand" for Brian Gutekunst and it wouldn't be shocking if the Packers envisioned Van Ness playing a very versatile role going forward.
With a player like Van Ness, the Packers showed a willingness to go after a guy very early in the NFL Draft whose production was somewhat limited at the collegiate level for a variety of reasons. He was not a full-time starter at Iowa, though he kind of played like one. It's not exactly the same situation with Chop Robinson out of Penn State, but you see traits without matching production.
In 10 games this past season, Robinson had just 15 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks. If you could double those numbers, you'd probably be talking about a player going in the top 10 picks right now. Unfortunately, the athletic traits, explosiveness off the snap, and consistent disruption don't match the production.
There are plenty of other ways to measure pass rush productivity, of course, and you could project better overall sack numbers at the next level for a player like Robinson, but it's sort of like trying to evaluate a really good cornerback without a lot of ball production. It's not a one-for-one comparison, but you would love to see more plays finished in the backfield for someone like Robinson.
Ultimately, will that be enough of a turn-off for the Packers to pass on him late in round one? It would be tough because he plays a premium position, but the Packers might want to go after other areas of the roster.
More Green Bay Packers NFL Draft news and rumors: