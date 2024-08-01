3 Players Who Have Gone Missing at Packers Training Camp
2. Andre Dillard, OT
The unfortunate reality for offensive tackle Andre Dillard is that things might just not be working out for him at the NFL level. The Packers have been doing some shuffling on the offensive line this offseason for a couple of reasons.
First of all, they've been dealing with the absence of starters Zach Tom (right tackle) and Josh Myers (center). Other guys are getting valuable reps in their place, including former first-round pick Andre Dillard, a player the Packers took a chance on this offseason to potentially come in and be the offensive line's sixth man.
Second, the Packers are obviously trying to figure out the best long-term landing spot for first-round pick Jordan Morgan, a left tackle at Arizona who projected at almost any position in the NFL.
With Morgan landing at right guard in training camp, Dillard has gotten the chance to see extensive work at training camp on the right side and he hasn't fared overly well. The Packers have been rotating Dillard and Kadeem Telfort at right tackle in the absence of Zach Tom, and the pass rushers off the edge have consistently been getting the better of Dillard.
He may need to prove over the course of training camp/preseason games that he can also play guard or he could be a roster cut in a few weeks.