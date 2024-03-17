3 Players the Packers Should Sign After First Week of Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers should consider signing these players following the first wave of free agency deals.
3. Randy Bullock
Quarterback isn't the only position where the Packers need to add a veteran to put some heat on a youngster. Kicker sticks out as a potential liability this team must address in some way this offseason.
Anders Carlson could certainly turn things around after an unimpressive rookie season. However, there's also a possibility his struggles in the pros are just a sign of things to come, and Green Bay can't afford him to cost the team more wins.
Luckily, there's a few veterans on the market right now, including Randy Bullock.
Bullock is an established vet who'd at least make Carlson uncomfortable. He's been a consistent starter since entering the league in 2013, with six teams already on his résumé.
Since 2017, Bullock's posted a solid 84.7% field goal percentage. That's not among league leaders, but it's better than Carlson's 81.8% in 2023.
Where Bullock has a clear edge on Carlson is extra points. Bullock has only missed nine of his 207 PATs (95.7%) since 2017, which is far above Carlson's 87.2% mark as a rookie (including five misses alone).
Bullock isn't much of a long-range kicker, but considering the Packers' offense is a rising giant that should be even better in 2024, they don't require a huge leg to bail them out.
Instead, Matt LaFleur needs a capable kicker who can finish off drives or nail chip shots if Jordan Love and Co. fall short of the endzone. Bullock has shown throughout his career he can do just that.
