3 Perfect NFL Draft Fits for Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen
Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen is a player to watch out for heading into the NFL scouting combine. Here are a few teams that could use the young running back.
By Jovan Alford
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys and the running back position will be a huge topic of discussion this offseason as Tony Pollard will become an unrestricted free agent.
Dallas could look to re-sign Pollard or go after free-agent running back such as Derrick Henry for a one-year deal. If the Cowboys opt to sign Henry, they should consider drafting a running back to play alongside and eventually take over.
Last year, Dallas drafted former Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Vaughn had a ridiculous collegiate career but didn’t do much as a rookie this season. Vaughn isn’t a three-down running back, but Allen could become that third-down back that Dallas might covet.
Could you imagine what Allen might do in a Dallas offense that features Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Brandin Cooks? And not to mention, the 20-year-old Allen will be playing behind one of the better offensive lines in the NFL.