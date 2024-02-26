3 Perfect NFL Draft Fits for Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen
Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen is a player to watch out for heading into the NFL scouting combine. Here are a few teams that could use the young running back.
By Jovan Alford
2. Green Bay Packers
Packers fans would love to see Allen stay inside the state and don the green and yellow for the foreseeable future.
It’s not out of the realm of possibility to see the Fond de Luc, Wisconsin, native with the Packers as AJ Dillon is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Dillon, who was a physical running back coming out of Boston College, has had an up-and-down pro career.
Allen would be a significant upgrade over Dillon, who has a career YPC average of 4.1. The 20-year-old could eventually become the RB1 in Green Bay as Aaron Jones heads into the final year of his four-year, $48 million contract extension.
Jones had two excellent playoff performances against the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco, where he recorded 118 and 108 rushing yards, respectively.
However, as Jones approaches 30, the Packers should consider looking for his replacement or someone who can help shoulder the rushing load.
The Packers already have their franchise quarterback (Jordan Love) and a great set of weapons at wide receiver and tight end.
Honestly, the Packers are missing a young running back who can grow with them and be a factor in a tough NFC North. Green Bay is projected to have eight picks between Rounds 3-7.