3 Perfect NFL Draft Fits for Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen
Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen is a player to watch out for heading into the NFL scouting combine. Here are a few teams that could use the young running back.
By Jovan Alford
With the 2024 NFL Draft being stacked at quarterback and wide receiver spots, there isn’t a ton of buzz about the running back class. Some fans might believe that’s a bad thing, as there are usually a couple of running backs getting within the first two rounds.
However, this year’s running back draft class has a ton of star power and production, led by Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen. Allen declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in November after an outstanding three-year collegiate career with the Badgers.
The 6-foot-2 running back ran for 3,494 yards and 35 scores on the ground with the Badgers. Allen missed out on his third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season as he posted 984 and 12 touchdowns on 181 carries. He began his college career with back-to-back 1,200-plus rushing yard seasons.
With that type of production in the Big Ten, the 20-year-old Allen will be on multiple teams’ radar heading into the NFL scouting combine this week. Below, we’ll discuss a few perfect draft fits for the young running back, who has a ton of upside.
1. New England Patriots
The Patriots could be looking to add another young running back to pair alongside Rhamondre Stevenson heading into next season.
New England saw some success in 2023 with the duo of Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. But the latter has a lot of tread on his tires and is an unrestricted free agent. Allen is the perfect complement to Stevenson with his physical running style and can run between the tackles.
The 20-year-old running back didn’t have a lot of pass-catching opportunities at Wisconsin. But I believe the Patriots would make an exception for Allen, who could have future RB1 upside. The last time New England drafted a running back was in 2022 (Pierre Strong Jr. – fourth round and Kevin Harris – sixth round).
Strong Jr. is with the Cleveland Browns after the Pats traded him for offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Meanwhile, Harris didn’t do much in his second year in New England, posting 123 yards from scrimmage and one rushing touchdown.
Nonetheless, New England will likely sign a running back in free agency as they have a ton of cap space, but look for them to draft one. The Patriots have five picks between Rounds 3-7.