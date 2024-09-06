3 Packers Who Won't Survive the Season in Green Bay
3. Eric Stokes - Cornerback
Last season, we saw the Green Bay Packers put a lot of faith in young, inexperienced players at the cornerback position.
We might see it again here in the 2024 season.
The projected starters for the Packers at cornerback right now are former first-round picks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes. The Packers know what they're getting out of Alexander, who has proven himself to be one of the best corners in football when healthy, but what are they getting out of Eric Stokes?
After a solid rookie year back in 2021, Stokes has missed all but parts of 12 games the last two seasons, leaving him as one of the biggest question marks on the entire roster in 2024. Since the Packers didn't pick up Stokes's fifth-year option, he could be an underrated candidate to be benched, cut, or traded at some point this season if he's not performing up to the way the Packers need him to.
They got a lot of snaps last year out of Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine. They have players they could call up from the practice squad for depth, including 2024 7th-round pick Kalen King and Robert Rochell, who is capable of helping on special teams. There are alternate solutions for the Packers they could turn to and we saw last season they aren't averse to making a big in-season move like this.
Last year, Green Bay made a slightly surprising trade to send Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills for draft capital. They got a heck of a return from the Bills in exchange for Douglas, but the trade was still slightly surprising especially after how well Douglas played for Buffalo.
Perhaps Stokes could be this year's version of Douglas to pave the way for other guys at the cornerback position.
