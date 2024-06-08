3 Packers Whose Stock is Rising After OTAs
1. Bo Melton, Wide Receiver
Green Bay might not have a number one option at wide receiver (stop me if you've heard that one before), but they’ve got an ever-growing roster of solid options for Love to throw to. The current lineup includes Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks. But hold on, we might need to add Bo Melton to that list, too.
Melton, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, didn’t see NFL game action until last year with the Packers. In his debut season, he played in five games, started one, and caught 16 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown. Notably, he became the first Packers receiver of the season to notch at least 100 yards in a single game during a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.
Melton has carried his late-season surge right into OTAs, showcasing his speed by getting behind the defense and catching a 75-yard bomb on Tuesday. That’s precisely the kind of explosive play Green Bay needs more of this season.
Climbing the depth chart will be no small feat, considering the young talent already on board. However, Melton is rapidly working his way into that conversation with his growing playmaking abilities. Keep an eye on this guy—he might just be the surprise star Love’s been looking for.
