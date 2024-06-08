3 Packers Whose Stock is Rising After OTAs
2. Rasheed Walker, Left Tackle
The Packers love versatility in their offensive linemen. That’s why guys like Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, and Jordan Morgan are practically Green Bay royalty. Rasheed Walker might not fit the Swiss Army knife mold, but he’s becoming a stalwart at left tackle.
Despite Tom missing OTAs with an injury, one might have expected Walker to shuffle in and out of the starting lineup. After all, Morgan was Green Bay’s top draft pick this year at 25th overall, with the chops to play left tackle.
Plus, the Packers signed veteran Andre Dillard for depth. Yet, amid this smorgasbord of options, Walker cemented himself as the starting left tackle leaving OTAs.
This is fantastic news for both Walker and the Packers. They’re on a mission to re-establish consistency at Jordan Love’s blindside in the post-David Bakhtiari era. Historically, the franchise has had a knack for finding long-term solutions at this crucial position, and Walker might be the next big thing. If OTAs were any indication, Green Bay could have stability at left tackle for years to come.