3 Packers Who Should Be Cut Before Free Agency Opens
Which Green Bay Packers players should be let go before the free agency frenzy?
3. De'Vondre Campbell, LB
There's no guarantee that the Packers will cut De'Vondre Campbell, but there are certainly a few reasons they could be motivated to do so before NFL Free Agency kicks off.
First of all, cutting Campbell before free agency opens up is a "do right" move by the player. Letting him hit free agency now would allow him to go out and find a new team as quickly as possible as opposed to waiting until the summer when teams have mostly filled out their entire rosters.
Campbell is due to count $14.23 million against this year's salary cap, and he's got a roster bonus of $2.9 million coming up on March 15. I think we'll see Campbell let go before that March 15 date, and the Packers could very well designate him as a post-June 1 cut.
What does that mean in this case?
It means that while Campbell would become a free agent right away, the Packers wouldn't see the cap savings until after June 1. But those cap savings are substantial. The Packers would add more than $10.5 in salary cap space if they designate Campbell a post-June 1 cut. Campbell has not been able to stay healthy the last couple of seasons, and the Packers could find other options to play next to Quay Walker with one of their 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
