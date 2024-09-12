3 Packers Who Should Already Be on the Trade Block
Eric Stokes
It’s been a long, bumpy road for Eric Stokes, but he’s finally healthy. The former first-round pick, who has been hampered by injuries for the better part of two years, didn’t miss a single practice in training camp (knock on wood), and his return allowed him to reclaim a starting outside cornerback job over rookie Carrington Valentine.
Stokes’ Week 1 performance wasn't earth-shattering, but fine enough. He made two tackles, missed one, and gave up just 21 yards on two receptions.
More importantly, he made it through the game unscathed. Given his injury history, that’s the biggest positive Packers fans can take away.
Green Bay’s decision to decline Stokes’ fifth-year option looms large. That move set the wheels in motion for Stokes to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
If he plays well and stays healthy, there’s a good chance he’ll command more money on the open market than the Packers will be willing—or able—to pay. After all, they already have a massive contract tied up in Jaire Alexander, and the financial math of paying two middle-tier corners can get tricky fast.
Trading a starting cornerback on a team with Super Bowl aspirations seems counterintuitive, but the Packers aren’t afraid to make difficult decisions. Last year, they moved Rasul Douglas and a fifth for a third-round pick midseason, and the rationale could be similar with Stokes. A trade now could yield a high draft pick and allow Green Bay to restock its roster for the future.
Unfortunately, losing Stokes means taking a step back in a key area of the defense at a time when Green Bay is trying to compete.
The Packers face a classic conundrum: do they ride with Stokes, hoping he can be a long-term piece of the secondary puzzle, or do they trade him while his value is building, focusing on future draft capital?
