3 Packers Who Should Already Be on the Trade Block
Josh Myers
Josh Myers was handed the reins as the Packers' starting center the moment he was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, the results have been underwhelming. While Myers has proven to be a serviceable NFL center, he hasn't developed into the difference-maker Green Bay hoped for when they invested a high pick in him.
Don't get me wrong—Myers is likely one of the 32 best centers in the league, but he doesn't rank much higher than that. And in today's NFL, being average isn’t enough when there are clear paths for improvement.
Sean Rhyan and rookie Jordan Morgan rotated at right guard in the Packers' Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, showing Green Bay has young talent eager for a starting role. Either of those players could realistically shift to center, upgrading the position and giving the Packers the chance to explore other options on the trade market.
Myers is also in the final year of his rookie contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. The Packers likely won’t bring him back. He's not likely to net them a significant compensatory pick, so Green Bay would be wise to explore trade scenarios now while he still holds value.
Myers could be attractive to teams needing an experienced starter, and the Packers could use his departure to develop younger players like Rhyan or Morgan while recouping assets for the future. It's time for Green Bay to start considering a change at center.