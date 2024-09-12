3 Packers Who Should Already Be on the Trade Block
The Green Bay Packers have only played one game this season, but that doesn't mean general manager Brian Gutekunst and the front office shouldn't be exploring trades to improve their team.
Gutekunst has already shown his willingness to pull the trigger on a deal, as seen with his preseason trade for Malik Willis. While trades in the NFL aren't as common as in other leagues like the NBA, opportunities still exist to move pieces and improve the team. With injuries, depth issues, and performance concerns already surfacing, the Packers may need to be proactive.
Here are three Packers who should already be on the trade block.
Isaiah McDuffie
The Packers' linebacker situation is set for a major shakeup after Week 1. Isaiah McDuffie, who started alongside Quay Walker and Eric Wilson, played 74 defensive snaps against the Eagles. Unfortunately for him, that might have been his last significant action as a starter.
McDuffie struggled mightily in the season opener, while rookie Edgerrin Cooper made a strong case for more playing time with his impressive performance. Cooper’s instincts and athleticism stood out, and it's likely only a matter of time before he overtakes McDuffie in the defensive rotation. Additionally, with Wilson and fellow rookie Ty'ron Hopper on the roster, the Packers have a surplus of options at inside linebacker.
McDuffie, who becomes a free agent in 2025, has value as a solid backup and special teams contributor. However, with younger, more talented linebackers pushing for playing time, it would be prudent for the Packers to explore moving McDuffie in a small trade. Teams looking for depth at linebacker or a special teams specialist might be willing to part with a late-round draft pick or developmental player in exchange.
The only reason to keep McDuffie on the roster would be for his special teams contributions, but with the depth Green Bay has at linebacker, trading him while his value is still there might be the smarter long-term play. The Packers should gauge his trade market and capitalize if the right offer comes along.