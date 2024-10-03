3 Packers Who Could Be Cut by the End of October
3. Brayden Narveson
You knew this was coming—Brayden Narveson is practically the poster child for Packers’ roster cuts at this point. Honestly, it’s a wonder if he’ll even last another week, let alone make it to the end of October.
The Packers’ kicker carousel has been a constant source of frustration, and it’s only gotten worse since last season. They’ve gone through kickers like the typical person changes underwear throughout the week.
Narveson, the latest contestant in this game of kicker roulette, has been objectively the worst performer at his position in the NFL this year.
He’s had the dubious honor of attempting a league-high 13 field goals in just four weeks — a reflection of his struggles and the Packers’ offense stalling in the red zone.
But the real issue is that he’s only converted nine of those attempts, an abysmal 69.2 percent success rate that ranks third worst among kickers. Worse still, he’s the only kicker in the league to miss from inside 40 yards this season.
The Packers’ kicking game has become a significant liability, costing them dearly in both losses this season. The only reason Narveson is still around is that the alternatives aren’t much better.
The Packers could roll the dice on Anders Carlson again, who somehow remains unsigned, or take a flyer on 34-year-old Randy Bullock. But neither option inspires much confidence.
At this point, the Packers must find a solution to their kicking woes, as they’re quickly running out of time (and patience). The season is long, but Narveson’s time in Green Bay may be running short.
