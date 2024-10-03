3 Packers Who Could Be Cut by the End of October
2. Andre Dillard
This would be a surprise, but not entirely out of the question for Green Bay. Andre Dillard, signed to a one-year deal in the offseason to bolster tackle depth, has yet to live up to his first-round pedigree. His disappointing play has lingered into his Packers tenure, and his position on the depth chart remains unclear.
Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom have held down the tackle spots with consistency through the first month of the season, logging every snap at their respective positions. While Walker has some cracks in his game, Tom has been one of the top-performing right tackles in the NFL. As both players remain healthy, Dillard’s path to the field seems blocked.
And even if injuries strike, Green Bay has a host of alternatives ready to step in. Rookie first-rounder Jordan Morgan, recovering from injury, could be the next man up once he’s cleared to play. Travis Glover and Kadeem Telfort offer further depth and could present intriguing options should the Packers continue developing young talent.
If Green Bay wants to prioritize its future, it might opt to part ways with Dillard and promote Donovan Jennings from the practice squad. Jennings has flashed potential and cutting ties with Dillard would ensure the Packers don’t lose a developmental player to another team. With Dillard likely not factoring into the team's long-term plans, it could be a smart move to prioritize players who might.