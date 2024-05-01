3 Packers Veterans Who Will Be Cut Following the NFL Draft
Which Packers veterans are not safe after the NFL Draft?
2. AJ Dillon, RB
The decision by the Packers to bring back AJ Dillon was a surprise in the first place, but now that the team has a brand-new back in third-round pick Marshawn Lloyd, it appears Dillon might be really fighting for his roster spot this offseason.
This isn't even a matter of whether or not Dillon will be in the rotation at running back. With Josh Jacobs coming into the picture as an every-down back and big-money free agent signing, snaps are going to be hard enough for Dillon to come by. Now that the Packers have a rookie and top-100 pick being added to the mix?
It wouldn't be shocking to see Green Bay perhaps cut ties with AJ Dillon even sooner than expected.
Dillon was given the opportunity to potentially prove himself as a viable RB1 for the Packers last year when Aaron Jones went down due to injury. He didn't exactly seize it. Although there were some good moments for him in his time with the Packers, Dillon just isn't that type of featured back you would expect from someone of his size.
His yards per attempt plummeted to a career-low 3.4 last year, and his two total touchdowns were his lowest number since his rookie year in which he only received 46 total carries.