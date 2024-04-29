3 Packers Undrafted Free Agents Who Can Make the 53-Man Roster
Which Packers UDFAs could crack the roster in 2024?
3. Ralen Goforth, LB, Washington
The off-ball linebacker position is getting a major makeover for the Green Bay Packers this offseason. After bringing in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to run his 4-3 base scheme, the Packers got to work renovating their player personnel at the position group, starting with saying goodbye to veteran De'Vondre Campbell.
The departure of Campbell certainly left a gaping hole on the roster when you looked at it on paper, but the Packers went out in the NFL Draft and filled the gaps. They used a second-round pick on Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and a third-round pick on Ty'Ron Hopper. Both of those guys could end up starting along with Quay Walker, but what about the depth at the position?
Someone like former USC transfer and Washington Huskies linebacker Ralen Goforth could end up forcing his way onto this roster based on his athletic traits and special teams potential.
He had 37 total tackles and four tackles for loss this past season for the Huskies defense, and showed off his range with 182 total tackles over the entirety of his college career. With 4.6 speed, Goforth could absolutely contribute right away on special teams, and that's where he's going to have to earn his way onto this Green Bay roster initially.
