3 Packers Undrafted Free Agents Who Can Make the 53-Man Roster
Which Packers UDFAs could crack the roster in 2024?
2. James Ester, DL, Northern Illinois
You can never have too much depth on the defensive line, and the Packers understand that better than most teams. Just like the cupboard is always fully stocked on the offensive line, you rarely see the Packers caught without a nice rotation on the defensive front, and that will be no different in 2024.
The Packers' current depth on the defensive line might not be enough to prevent Northern Illinois standout James Ester from cracking the final roster when all is said and done. Ester racked up 120 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and nine sacks in his time at Northern Illinois, and saved his best for last. He had a season-high 4.0 sacks last season and can disrupt as an interior rusher consistently.
Ester didn't test extremely well coming out of NIU, which is probably a big reason why he didn't get drafted in the first place, but the skills are there for this guy to become a contributor at some point down the line.
Even if he initially is brought onto the practice squad, Ester looks like the type of player who could contribute to a 53-man roster eventually. He played a good amount of special teams snaps in his time at Northern Illinois and knows how to get his hands on the ball at the line of scrimmage. When you talk about defensive linemen who go undrafted but could make it in the league, one common thing you always see is that "motor" they have. This guy has one that never quits.