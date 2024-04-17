3 Packers Trade Targets Heading Into 2024 NFL Draft
Could the Packers make any big trades before or during the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
Similar to the logic of acquiring someone like Brandon Aiyuk, the idea of adding Tee Higgins to the Green Bay Packers' roster could take this team to another level offensively.
Higgins is barely a year older than Christian Watson. Yes, he wants a new contract, and the Packers would have to find a way to pay him, but this is a team that can afford to take that kind of a risk. They need to ensure the long-term success of Jordan Love at the quarterback position. Getting a proven WR1-caliber player could do just that.
Let's play this scenario out. What's the best-case scenario for someone like Christian Watson? He plays great in 2024 and then the Packers face the dilemma of having to pay him as early as 2025. Considering his injury history, if he has a breakout year in 2024, that would be a pretty likely and reasonable outcome. So Watson needs a new contract after this year, only instead of paying Tee Higgins market value in 2024, you'd be paying Watson market value in 2025.
And the price is always going up.
Worst-case scenario, you have Watson totally flame out in 2024 or prove once again that he can't stay healthy. If that ends up being the case, you passed on the option of trading a 2nd-round pick for Tee Higgins. That would be horrifying.
The Packers should try and add Higgins and send Watson off to the highest bidder after that..
