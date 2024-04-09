3 Packers Trade Packages to Move Up for Cooper DeJean in Draft
Three potential trade packages and partners for the Green Bay Packers to move up in the draft and select Iowa's Cooper DeJean.
2. A Trade With Seattle?
The Seattle Seahawks are lacking a little in the draft when it comes to their balance of picks. Seattle's sitting pretty at No. 16, but has no choices in the second or fifth, and will have to wait until No. 86 to be on the clock after their first-rounder.
Green Bay is the perfect team to supply any franchise with a surplus of selections, as the Packers currently own 11 picks ahead of the draft.
In this scenario, Green Bay and Seattle could both solve each other's needs. The Packers must think about the long-term future of their secondary with Jaire Alexander's future uncertain and no clear second cornerback opposite of him. Meanwhile, the Seahawks could use interior offensive line or safety help, and top prospects from both positions should be available at 25.
So, the Packers come calling here with DeJean still available to offer No. 25 (720 points), No. 58 (320 points) and No. 169 (24 points) for No. 16 (1000 points) and No. 118 (58 points). Seattle nets an extra second-rounder to use themselves or trade down from again, while Green Bay immediately boosts its secondary and ensures no one else has the chance to nab the Iowa standout.