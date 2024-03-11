3 Packers on Thin Ice as Free Agency Gets Underway
These Green Bay Packers are on the hot seat as 2024 NFL free agency begins.
NFL free agency officially opens on Monday with the league's legal tampering period beginning. This stage of the offseason allows teams and outside free agents to negotiate deals, which then can be signed on Wednesday.
The Green Bay Packers are one team everyone around the league is watching as they look to take the next step following an impressive 2023 showing.
With Super Bowl contention in reach, Green Bay is expected to make several big changes this offseason. That puts a few players on thin ice with heightened expectations informing this squad's free agency plans.
1. Eric Stokes
The Packers' secondary is one clear area of the roster that needs improving for 2024. Most of the attention is on the future of the starting safety spots with Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens slated to hit the market.
However, cornerback is a sneaky need as well given Eric Stokes' injury struggles.
The 2023 season was another lost one for the Georgia product. He managed to play in just three games during the campaign, first because of his foot injury from last year and then due to a hamstring injury. Of course, that was the same foot issue that caused Stokes to miss the second half of the 2022 season after just nine appearances.
Green Bay is growing accustomed to making do without the young corner, which isn't a good thing. That's led to Carrington Vallentine and Corey Ballentine getting chances to earn bigger roles on this defense.
Stokes showed incredible promise with 14 passes defended as a rookie, but two years ago is a lifetime in the NFL. His lackluster availability puts him in the crosshairs of a legit contender that needs its top players to be on the field and make an impact.
It'd be no surprise if the Packers bring in some veteran CB competition this offseason, putting pressure on Stokes to regain his first-year form.