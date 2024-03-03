3 Packers Starters Who Will Be Replaced in the NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
2. De’Vondre Campbell, LB
While De'Vondre Campbell hasn't been as injury-prone as David Bakhtiari, he's another veteran who might be done after struggling to stay on the field in 2023. Campbell's missed 10 games over the past two seasons and might be a candidate to be released.
As a post-June 1 cut, Campbell's release would free up $10.5 million while coming with a $3.65 million dead money hit. Making this move would push Isaiah McDuffie up the draft board but he proved to be up to the task when Campbell was out last year. Still, they should add more depth and there will be options in the draft.
If Green Bay wanted to go for a splash, while taking a risk, Payton Wilson from North Carolina State is a name to watch. He's an athletic phenom, who just posted a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash. If he clears medicals, he will be an instant impact player.
Other options include Edgerrin Cooper and Junior Colson. If the Packers wanted to wait until Round 3 or Round 4, they could look at Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. from Clemson or Michael Barrett from Michigan.
Whatever they do, the Packers need to get younger in the middle of the defense. Campbell has been a stellar player for the past three seasons for them but it feels like it's time to make a move.