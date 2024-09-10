3 Packers Starters Who Will Be Benched this Season
The Green Bay Packers have the youngest roster in the NFL and as we saw over the course of the 2023 season, they are a legit contender in the NFC entering 2024.
Although the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears have gotten a lot more fanfare in the 2024 offseason than the Packers, including a lot of people projecting the Lions to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this year, the Packers have had a strong offseason building on the core we got to see really start to flourish last season.
Along with a young roster, however, comes plenty of question marks. There are plenty of players on this roster who might not be able to hold onto their starting jobs as the season goes along. Which players should you be keeping on the radar in that particular category?
1. Sean Rhyan, offensive guard
One of the top areas to watch at the beginning of the season is going to be the offensive line for the Green Bay Packers. As well as they played at times last year, I wouldn't be shocked if both the left tackle position and right guard position were under the microscope at the beginning of this season.
The Packers used their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, who isn't in the starting lineup on the team's initial regular season depth chart. As of right now, the Packers are planning on former third-round pick Sean Rhyan starting for them and Morgan appears to be the sixth man on the line.
We'll see how long the first-rounder remains sidelined. It's not like the Packers didn't invest in Sean Rhyan -- he was a third-round pick -- but they are obviously going to be motivated to get Morgan on the field as soon as he's ready and it wouldn't be shocking to see Rhyan benched in favor of Morgan at some point this season.