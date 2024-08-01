3 Packers Silencing Their Doubters in Training Camp
Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver
One of the Packers' biggest weaknesses heading into the season is the lack of a bonafide No. 1 receiver. Green Bay hopes “heading into the season” is the key phrase here. They are confident one of their young receivers is ready to step up.
Christian Watson is best equipped to rise to the challenge. His blend of size and speed is rare, even in a league full of special athletes. Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed are coming off impressive rookie campaigns and have special careers ahead of them.
However, Romeo Doubs keeps showing up and doing his work. He isn't as splashy as some of the other Packers' receivers, but he may be the most reliable. His route-running has taken another step forward, following in the footsteps of Davante Adams. It's just practice, but he looks like the receiver the Packers have been searching for.
Eric Stokes, Cornerback
Stokes has battled health issues over recent years. Sure, hamstrings have been a problem, but he’s also dealt with knee and ankle injuries. They’ve added up quickly for the young cornerback, who hopes he has turned a corner.
Stokes is off to a fantastic start in camp, proving he’s back on track. He’s had a couple of big-time interceptions, including one on Tuesday when he picked off Jordan Love in the end zone. If Stokes is truly back and ready to play opposite Jaire Alexander, the Packers defense will be cooking with grease.