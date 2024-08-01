3 Packers Silencing Their Doubters in Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers are over a week into training camp, giving us plenty to chew on. Thankfully, all practices are open to fans and the media, allowing us to witness every on-the-field drill and development.
Coming off a strong finish to the 2023 NFL season where they snuck into the playoffs, demolished the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round, and barely lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round, there are plenty of skeptics wondering if their success was real or a late-season fluke.
That should give the Packers plenty of ammunition. They kicked off training camp last Monday and are dead set on proving their doubters wrong. These three players, in particular, have started to silence their critics in training camp.
Anders Carlson, Kicker
The Packers were unhappy with their rookie kicker’s performance last year after he finished a rollercoaster season on a low note. Carlson missed 13 field goals or extra points in the Packers' final 14 games, including one in each of their last five games.
That may have been tolerable for a young team preparing to take their bumps, but it’s unacceptable for a squad with legitimate Vince Lombardi aspirations in 2024.
The good news is Carlson is off to a hot start in training camp, battling veteran Greg Joseph for the starting job. He went 5-for-6 on Tuesday, including from 41, 42, and 54 yards, making him 21-for-24 in camp. His lone misses were from 50 yards (where he doinked it off the upright) and 51 yards. Green Bay will be in a much better spot if Carlson carries this momentum into the regular season.