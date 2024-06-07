3 Packers on Thin Ice Following OTAs
2. Sean Clifford, Quarterback
Sean Clifford had a surprisingly strong rookie campaign, even though he didn't see the field for extended play. During preseason, he impressed the coaching staff and media alike, earning his spot as Jordan Love’s backup.
But, in true NFL fashion, no position is ever truly safe. The Packers kept things interesting by selecting quarterback Michael Pratt from Tulane in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Pratt comes with quite the resumé, having set records at Tulane with all-time passing yards (9,602), touchdown passes (90), and the lowest interception percentage (2.16). His performance during OTAs was solid, particularly in a few two-minute drills where he outshined Clifford with his poise and smart decision-making. This could be the beginning of a heated battle that will echo throughout training camp and preseason.
The Packers might be hesitant to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, so Clifford has his work cut out for him. He’ll need to step up his game if he wants to secure his job and avoid being the odd man out.