3 Packers on the Trade Block After the NFL Draft
Which Packers players could be traded now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over?
3. Royce Newman, OL
The Green Bay Packers have done an incredible job of developing young offensive linemen under offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Adam Stenavich. This team has a completely home-grown group up front offensively and they're going to be able to absorb the losses of both David Bakhtiari and Jon Runyan Jr. without skipping a beat this offseason.
Green Bay has found starters and starting-caliber players at every turn of the NFL Draft, and one guy who has been in and out of the rotation in recent years is former fourth-round pick Royce Freeman.
Freeman is entering a contract year with the Packers this coming year, and Green Bay just drafted a bunch of potential replacements for him in 2024.
They obviously went after Jordan Morgan in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Packers also added Jacob Monk and Travis Glover as some developmental options in the later rounds. Given the fact that Freeman has fallen out of favor with the staff in Green Bay, he could be traded this offseason to a team that is really lacking depth on the offensive line, looking at his starting experience as his most valuable trait.
More Green Bay Packers news and analysis: