3 Packers on the Trade Block After the NFL Draft
Which Packers players could be traded now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over?
2. AJ Dillon, RB
The Green Bay Packers used a rare exception to keep AJ Dillon around this offseason, a move that might be up there with the most shocking of the offseason overall. After Green Bay went the uncharacteristic route and signed Josh Jacobs to a big-money deal in free agency, there was hope that they might pair him up with an incumbent Packers running back, but not AJ Dillon.
Fans were hopeful for about 30 minutes that it would be Josh Jacobs and Aaron Jones pairing up this season at Lambeau Field, but it wasn't to be. The Packers cut Jones, who signed with the Vikings, and found a way to bring back Dillon.
But the way in which the Packers brought back Dillon is very much a "no strings attached" kind of deal. There's no dead cap to trade Dillon away whatsoever. After selecting USC running back Marshawn Lloyd with the 88th overall pick in April's draft, it's not out of the question that Dillon could be traded to a team that doesn't like its depth at running back or perhaps just wants to give him a shot this season as one of their top two guys.
At best, it looks like Dillon could be playing third fiddle in Green Bay's offense. As soon as this team is positive about Lloyd's role, we could see some movement with Dillon, whether by trade or release.