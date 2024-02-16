3 Packers Offseason Moves to Reach the Super Bowl Next Season
What major offseason moves do the Packers need to make in order to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender next season?
3. Avoid Panicking About the Offensive Line (But Replace Josh Myers)
With uncertainty around the futures of David Bakhtiari and John Runyan Jr., some Packers fans are starting to worry about the state of this offensive line. But the team should not make any panicked moves.
Don't get me wrong, I'm a big O-line guy. I believe a strong O-line makes the rest of your offense look better, and that it's a bad move to forsake the line in the name of adding skill-position talent (except maybe at QB). But this line isn't in too much trouble.
Zach Tom had a great 2023 season, being graded out as PFF's No. 15 tackle (among 81 qualifying) with strong performances in run blocking and pass protection.
Rasheed Walker isn't a slam-dunk as Bakhtiari's replacement, but I'm pretty high his ability to put it together. To start with, his major struggles in 2023 were as a run blocker. He earned a strong 74.7 pass block grade, which is pretty terrific for a guy who hadn't yet played an offensive NFL snap.
With age and improving strength should also come an improvement in his run blocking. If we have to start Walker it's not a disaster.
Elgton Jenkins is better than he looked in 2023. That was maybe the worst year of his career, and considering he's only 28 years old I'm not about to assume he's suddenly on the decline already. We can expect a bounce-back from Jenkins on the inside.
The piece that does need replacing is Josh Myers. It's officially time to call the 2021 second-round pick a bust and move on. But having two gaps replacing Myers and Runyan is not the end of the world. The Packers don't need to go blow a bunch of cap space on top-end interior linemen, just add a couple solid veterans who can step into a solid unit and hold their own.
