3 Packers Offseason Moves to Reach the Super Bowl Next Season
What major offseason moves do the Packers need to make in order to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender next season?
2. Sign Antoine Winfield Jr. (or the Next Best Safety Available)
There are realistic avenues for the Packers opening up $50 million in cap space, so I'm going to think big here.
Beyond corner, safety stands out as the next biggest need on this team, and again it's a spot that we'd do well to reinforce with some top-end talent.
Antoine Winfield Jr. won't cost what Johnson or Sneed might, and if the Buccaneers don't hit him with the franchise tag then he'll be one of the best FA targets available at any position.
Winfield is one of the game's best safeties already, and he'll only have just turned 26 years old when next season kicks off.
He's coming off an All-Pro season that saw him rack up 122 tackles (76 solo) while also notching 6.0 sacks and 12 pass breakups. That elite versatility completely transforms any defense, and his ability to play all over the field can also help the Packers with weaknesses at slot corner and linebacker.
If Winfield's not available, the Packers should still set their sights high at safety. This is not the time to cheap out on a crucial position if they're serious about contending.